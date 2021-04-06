Energy and attention
Rarely do we find someone who is ideally suited for the office of school board trustee or any position elected to serve. President Barbara Burns is that one among many expertly capable of holding that office for Denton ISD.
Barbara is balanced in temperament and in her approach to topics under study. She covers the full spectrum of related subjects and persists toward a solution. Barbara invites board participation; is attentive and interactive while moving the agenda on. That is no small feat. Her intelligence is obvious; her sustained energy enviable. She will get the job done on schedule with input from relevant sources.
Barbara is respectful of and caring for others. She is kind, yet decisive, and wiling to confront when necessary. What is at issue is not sparing another’s discomfort; rather, what are we trying to achieve here? We arrive at a decision through negotiation and through consensus building.
Barbara is seeking reelection to the Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 1. Elected in 2012, Barbara has served as vice president, secretary and is currently serving as board president. If she is willing to continue given the hardship of 2020, I say take her on. Fortune smiled when she took office.
Denton is fortunate to have Ms. Burns as school board trustee. She is clearly a valuable asset for the district.
Mary Dodd,
Denton