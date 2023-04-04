Vote for Livingston and Sheddy
A message to Argyle friends and neighbors from councilwoman Sherri Myers:
When I was appointed to the Argyle Town Council in 2019 as a 13-year resident, the council was in the middle of the infamous lawsuit by council member Schmidt against other council members, the town attorney, the town manager and the town itself after he was disciplined with a temporary removal from the dais and stripped of his mayor pro tem title over his behavior toward another council member. The council was dysfunctional, the citizens were upset, and my priorities were to help get the taxpayers out of a lawsuit and to encourage members of the council to work together.
Bryan Livingston was appointed to council a month earlier. He got to work fixing town ordinances, replacing our Economic Development Corporation with a more useful Municipal Development District, upgrading road construction standards, starting overdue audits of our public/private partnerships as required by state law (PIDs and TIRZ), changing our infrastructure bid process so the town could choose the most qualified construction bidders instead of the cheapest, and successfully leading a 380 agreement negotiation for Argyle Landing, which prevented a warehouse district from being built next to a neighborhood.
Then, in 2021, Bryan became mayor and two council members showed resentment to the office Bryan held and the job that was required. Personal conflicts arose. We lost many talented civil servants who felt caught in a bad situation. The same two council members did not let up and put politics ahead of working together for the town. Executive sessions were long and walk-outs by the same council members became frequent.
Last year the council majority refused to renew our former town administrator’s contract with no reason given, forcing Mayor Livingston to step in as acting town administrator. Days later, council members Bradford and Schmidt called the police, made untrue statements about the mayor and then ran to the press, repeating the untrue and defamatory statements that hurt the council’s reputation and embarrassed the town.
We have since spent $31,000 of taxpayer money on an investigation and a settlement based on the false statements of council members Bradford and Schmidt. These same members are conducting town business without direction from the whole council or public input and bypassing the office of mayor. This has been going on for some time, and because of these behaviors I can no longer support these leaders of the Keep Argyle Rural group. I believe strongly in the original vision of Keep Argyle Rural — the preservation of our small-town character and rural charm. Those goals, however, require skilled professionals who put the town first and politics last!
I am showing my support by endorsing and voting for Bryan Livingston for Argyle Town Council, Place 2, and Cindy Sheddy for Argyle Town Council, Place 4, and you should too.
Sherri Myers,
Argyle Town Council, Place 3
