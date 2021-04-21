Burns contributes to greatness
As retired Denton ISD teachers, we continue to follow the progress of our district. Barbara Burns, our former colleague and current board president, has proven herself a positive and effective leader who understands the challenges our fast-growth district faces and diligently works toward solutions.
Our district needs Barbara’s years of experience on the school board and her willingness to devote her full-time efforts to the well-being of our students. Barbara tirelessly visits schools and attends a variety of academic and athletic events. Her warmth and friendliness communicate her sincere interest in the concerns of parents, teachers, students and administrators. Through conferences and continuing education, she works to keep abreast of issues facing the district: state funding, safety and security, online instruction, mandated state testing, student progress during the pandemic and the district’s rapid growth.
Anyone who knows Barbara recognizes that she excels at planning and organizing, values fiscal responsibility and works effectively with other board members to reach a consensus. During her tenure, new elementary and secondary schools have opened, older schools are being renovated, a second elementary school has been designated as International Baccalaureate and district debt has been reduced.
Mark Twain said, “Out of the public schools grows the greatness of the nation.” Barbara’s lifelong commitment to public schools makes her deserving of another term on the Denton ISD school board. Please join us in voting for Barbara Burns for Denton ISD school board, Place 1.
Jane Welborn and Elizabeth McSween,
Denton
Burns shows she still cares
I have known Barbara Burns for 24 years. I met her when I started my teaching career at Ryan High School. She was a veteran teacher at that time and was very kind to and supportive of me as I made my way through my rookie years of teaching. I respected her immensely for her standards, her fairness and her absolute integrity. There were and are many fine teachers at Ryan High School, but she was a paragon of professionalism.
She was not only respected by her peers, though. As a teacher, I was in a position to hear what students thought about other teachers, and anyone who knows teenagers knows they are a discerning lot. Nevertheless, they, too, admired Mrs. Burns. They knew she was extremely knowledgeable, consistent and fair. They knew she cared about them.
Barbara Burns still cares about them. The fact that she chose to stay involved in public education after a long and successful teaching career is a testament to that. And she still has the knowledge, the passion, the energy, the work ethic and the integrity to do the hard work that needs to be done. She still researches and reads voraciously, still has impeccable standards, still makes fair decisions, still believes in the value of education.
I believe in the value of education, too, and that is why I will cast my vote for Barbara Burns.
Carol Long,
Denton