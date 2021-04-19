I have known Connie Baker for many years and know him to be an honest and caring person.
He has shown his ability in this position, and Denton needs him to continue. Connie cares for Denton residents and will do an excellent job representing them. He is not seeking notoriety, nor does he have an ax to grind. He is running to help his community.
I hope you will join me in reelecting Connie in the City Council election in District 2 on May 1.
Jerry Flowers,
Denton
Our current president of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees, Barbara Burns’ determination, drive and energy to work on behalf of education are unflagging.
Because she attended school board meetings regularly for six years prior to her retirement from classroom teaching, when Barbara came onboard in 2012, she was well prepared, ready to apply her knowledge in a dual effort, both to solve problems and to construct planning, which would move our fast-growing district forward. It is equally as true today. Barbara continues to read, study, research and consult working toward viable solutions to current district issues, but always with an eye to the future as well, realizing inevitable changes will come with the anticipated expansion of North Texas.
It is not only every student, teacher, staff member, administrator and parent who benefits from her vision and hard work. We know our community at large profits from well-run schools with clear goals toward excellence.
Early voting in Denton this cycle runs April 19-27. Election Day is May 1.
Please join me in casting your Denton ISD Board of Trustees, Place 1, ballot and reelect Barbara Burns, a conscientious worker who with her excellent skill set also possesses a heart for service.
Rose Scott,
Denton