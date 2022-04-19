Paul Meltzer is my candidate of choice in May’s mayoral election.
I served on an arts nonprofit board with Paul for three years and since that time have continued to volunteer with Paul during Denton’s annual Thin Line Fest. Meltzer’s commitment to serve all residents of my hometown is matched with integrity, compassion, decisiveness and the wisdom to plan for sustainable community growth.
I am a working artist and a business professional who is a member of the Denton Chamber of Commerce and Denton’s Main Street Association. I advocate for the continued development and support of diverse public venues in Denton that celebrate North Texas’ performance and visual arts while, at the same time, providing increased sales tax revenue. Paul Meltzer’s dynamic vision for a better Denton is one that will not only improve our cultural life but will drive sales tax to boot.
Meltzer for Mayor in May has my vote. Paul takes time to listen. He makes time for Denton. Meltzer for Mayor makes the most of your vote in 2022.
Susan Carol Davis,
Denton
