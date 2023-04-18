Generic voting sign
DRC file photo

Denton ISD’s $1.4B school bond election

Remember voters, all bonds are Ponzi schemes because they are based upon someone else paying the bill. It's a bet-come deal — more new people to pay the bill. But what about you, you already here, you already paying property taxes that are "exponentiating" yearly due to an archaic and feudal appraisal-tax collusion system? Just 3.5% interest on this bond is about $50 million in the first year.

Election-related letters to the editor advocating for a candidate, ballot measure or political party may be submitted online at dentonrc.com/opinion for a cost of $25 for up to 250 words. These letters will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 3 and should explain why a particular candidate is most qualified. Personal or party attacks will not be permitted. All letters must be original and include the writer’s name, address and telephone number for verification. All submissions may be edited for clarity, taste and libel.

0
0
0
0
0