Remember voters, all bonds are Ponzi schemes because they are based upon someone else paying the bill. It's a bet-come deal — more new people to pay the bill. But what about you, you already here, you already paying property taxes that are "exponentiating" yearly due to an archaic and feudal appraisal-tax collusion system? Just 3.5% interest on this bond is about $50 million in the first year.
This bond will build only three new elementary and one new high school along with a whole bunch of other "stuff." Drive out to where University Drive intersects with Interstate 35 Denton Main Street and look at apartment city, or the loop at University, or Mayhill, where there are many other rental towns.
What about the roads, water, electricity, sewage facilities, fire and police protection, emergency responders, trash pickup, etc. for all these new denizens? Will there be any more tax money to squeeze from businesses and homeowners for increasing the infrastructure? Build it and they will come? But will they stay when it takes two hours’ travel time each way to and from work to their apartment?
Shouldn't infrastructure come before this gargantuan school bond? Why, why, did you, Denton, want to morph from a pleasant college town into a self-consuming megapolis?
As a person doing business in Denton, I am concerned — very concerned.
John Thorngren,
Shady Shores
