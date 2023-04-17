Joe and Brenda Holland have been our next-door neighbors for 30 years and we know them as good people and friends. I am 79 and cannot do many things I need to do around the house. Joe is a dog walker so twice a day I could depend on my newspaper to be hand-delivered to me or the porch. Joe is part Eskimo, I believe, due to he wears summer shorts year-round even in recent ice storm while walking his dog, Charlie, but he found the time to move our trash barrels out front for collection! Joe and Brenda collect them both ways.
If you want a native Dentonite who loves his hometown, backs both colleges and sports teams, honest and hard-working with a good heart and will get things done, he is your man! We witnessed something during last 23 months you don’t see every day: during COVID, Joe, as justice of the peace, married a couple from his front porch on a Friday night. You could tell Joe made their day! The same day he had hip replacement surgery, he walked over to check on us.
My wife and I encourage all to give Joe Holland your vote: I have never endorsed a City Council candidate in my life and feel he is perfect for this job.
Jerry Hutchins,
Denton
