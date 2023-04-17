Generic voting sign
Joe Holland perfect for City Council

Joe and Brenda Holland have been our next-door neighbors for 30 years and we know them as good people and friends. I am 79 and cannot do many things I need to do around the house. Joe is a dog walker so twice a day I could depend on my newspaper to be hand-delivered to me or the porch. Joe is part Eskimo, I believe, due to he wears summer shorts year-round even in recent ice storm while walking his dog, Charlie, but he found the time to move our trash barrels out front for collection! Joe and Brenda collect them both ways.

