Barbara Burns has served for nine years on the Denton ISD school board with a proven track record, making her uniquely qualified to continue serving our children and teachers and all the distinct and far-flung communities comprising our ever-expanding school district.
Her deep knowledge and understanding of our district’s history and its current policies and procedures allow her to make balanced and well-informed decisions that best serve her abiding passion for providing a solid education to every child to assure the best opportunity for a good life while also striving for a fiscally conservative governance of our district’s resources.
Barbara’s fair and balanced decision-making, grounded in thorough study and research on every issue/concern presented to her, along with her extraordinary leadership skills, are a reflection of her basic character traits: She is bright, articulate and perceptive while also being humble, gentle-spirited and kind-hearted.
Barbara’s continuing call to serve all of us in Denton ISD, along with her servant’s heart and deep dedication for maximizing the learning opportunities of every single one of our children, are compelling reasons she deserves to be reelected to the Denton ISD school board. Please vote for Barbara on May 1; her willingness and ability to continue serving in this position, demanding much time and effort to be effective, will benefit everyone who lives in our school district.
Bettie Garner,
Denton
I am writing in support of the election of Sheryl English to the Denton ISD board, Place 2.
Ms. English is eminently qualified through education and experience. She has demonstrated her devotion to education through years of work with various school-related boards, etc. She has served on the DISD Bond Committee, the Education Improvement Committee, Safety Committee, Campus Leadership Team and the PTA Council. She is also a member of the Denton Chamber of Commerce.
Ms. English will bring much needed diversity to the DISD board. She supports the wide range of programs offered by DISD to ensure that every child is successful. Good schools are vital to our community, and Ms. English is a strong supporter of our schools. She brings a wide range of life experiences to the board, which enables her to understand and support programs dealing with the impact of having children in the district who face homelessness and other social problems. She is an excellent choice to serve on the Denton school board.
I am doing my part by voting for Sheryl English for DISD, Place 2, on May 1. Please join me; early voting begins Monday.
Linnie McAdams,
Denton
Reelect Barbara Burns.
As a former member of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees, I am sharing my feelings about whom I am voting for in Place 1.
It is, without a doubt, Barbara Burns.
I have known her for a long time and observed her work on the school board.
She has shown that she is willing to spend the time necessary to study the issues, knows the district as a whole, visits with students and teachers one on one, and knows how to talk with elected officials in Austin. She has the perspective of a parent, a teacher and a longtime resident of Denton. She is active in community organizations and well known as someone who makes a difference. Above all, Barbara considers the student first in her decisions on the board.
Join me in voting for Barbara Burns for the DISD Board of Trustees.
Virginia Gallian,
Denton
It is vital that we vote for the one person who will advocate for what is best for all children in the Denton Independent School District when it comes to their education, safety and overall well-being. That is why we are voting to reelect Barbara Burns to the Denton school board.
Barbara has been a passionate school board member for the past nine years. She has devoted hours to serving the students, teachers and staff in our district. These years serving have given her a wealth of knowledge and experience. Her experience has been especially helpful during this past year while the district has faced the challenges of COVID-19.
Barbara has been involved in the dramatic expansion of educational opportunities for Denton’s children. During her tenure on the board, she has helped make important decisions associated with building many new schools. Barbara has been involved in opening seven new schools, and her knowledge and experience will be invaluable in planning the two new schools opening within the next two years. She knows the challenges, fiscal and otherwise, facing teachers and staff in this process.
Barbara has made Denton her home since graduating from Texas Woman’s University and is a retired DISD teacher. She and her husband, Loyd, have three grown children who attended and graduated from Denton schools. She is a member of the school board because she cares for the community of teachers, students and staff in Denton as well as the quality and safety of their education.
Ronald Fannin,
Denton
Barbara Burns is my choice for Denton ISD school board trustee, Place 1. She is by far the more qualified and knowledgeable candidate.
In her numerous roles as current president of the board, parent of three graduates of DISD, retired educator of over 20 years (the majority in this district) and taxpayer, Barbara has the knowledge, experience and perspective of one who understands the comprehensive and involved nature of a learning community. She is a dedicated and enthusiastic board member who does her homework and collaborates well with colleagues on the board and district staff. Barbara knows it is essential to listen to all individuals and entities who have a stake in the success of our school district and the diverse student population it serves.
I’m voting for Barbara Burns for DISD school board trustee, Place 1, in the May 1 election; she is a principled and informed public servant who is eager to continue to give of her time and energy to providing excellent educational opportunities for all DISD students.
More information about Barbara is available at her website, www.barbarakburns.com. Early voting begins Monday.
Please join me in voting for Barbara Burns, DISD school board trustee, Place 1.
Judy Giese,
Denton