Reelect Chadwick to board
My name is Happy Carrico, and I was born in Denton. I attended Denton ISD schools from first to 12th grade and graduated from Denton High School in 1982. I was a teacher, district administrator and a principal in our district for 29 years and retired in 2016.
I am writing this letter in support of Dr. Doug Chadwick, Place 3, for the Denton ISD school board election. While he has been on the board, he has worked to keep student achievement as the No. 1 priority, improved security to help keep students and staff safe at school and during school activities, kept a critical eye on the budget to ensure the board is fiscally responsible, worked to keep salaries competitive for better teacher retention, accommodated for growth and improved the quality of facilities that were aging.
I will be casting my vote for Dr. Doug Chadwick in the Denton ISD school board election, Place 3. I hope you will join me in this selection.
Happy Carrico,
Denton
More than qualified
Denton County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States, and that growth has led to challenges for the Denton Independent School District. Our district needs experienced and committed leaders like Doug Chadwick.
Chadwick has served on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees for six years and was part of the record-setting 2018 bond election that resulted in needed renovations for existing campuses and planning for additional schools to accommodate our rapid growth. This bond resulted in massive school renovations at Ryan High School, which included a new fine arts wing and updating classrooms. The 50-year-old Strickland Middle School building was rebuilt on site, and northeast Denton has a new elementary school, Nette Shultz, which replaced the aging Woodrow Wilson.
The most prominent result of this bond is the brand-new Denton High School building, which will replace the current campus that was built in 1956 and has undergone several renovations. The school trustees oversee a school district with more than 30,000 students, 186 square miles and 18 communities. Four comprehensive high schools, the Advanced Technology Center, Fred Moore alternative high school, soon-to-be nine middle schools, 25 elementary schools and two early childhood centers comprise Denton ISD.
The school board members have a huge responsibility in directing our district, and Doug Chadwick is more than qualified to be a part of Denton ISD’s leadership.
Please vote to reelect Doug Chadwick to the Denton ISD school board.
Georgianne Burlage,
Denton