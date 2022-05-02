Windy at times with thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Although I don’t live in the city of Denton, I have vested interests that warrant my recommendation for mayor — the two candidates being incumbent Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and Paul Meltzer.
Surely, they are aware of an apartment cancer metastasizing in Denton, one with no visible remedy in infrastructure-improvements. Denton has the money to correct this situation. Have you not noticed that your property appraisal increases every year? In simple terms, (appraisal less exemptions) x (tax rate) equals the city’s funds.
If you rent a home or apartment, the landlord increases your rent to cover this. Don’t be fooled by a penny/$100 reduction in the tax rate; it is still lots and lots of money that should be used for infrastructure improvements.
I have emailed both candidates, and also the City Council, showing pictures of current midday traffic jams and huge triple-decker apartments with limited access to roadways that in no way can handle the anticipated rush-hour traffic. And now Denton is looking at approving a mega-hotel on the Square?
None on the City Council responded to my email. One mayoral candidate did reply with political spin, and the other kept silent. Therefore, I endorse neither candidate — but I do encourage you to vote for the candidate whom you feel will best address this problem
