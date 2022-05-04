With the tremendous growth that Denton is experiencing, the residents do understand how Denton is changing. We desire to have a voice on the impact of this growth.
We are dealing with homelessness, the need for more available and low-income housing, road construction fatigue, and a desire to have quality of life for all our residents.
I want a mayor that will listen to our needs, tells us the whys of the city government decisions, and the how for us to work together to continue to make Denton one of the best places to live.
I want a mayor that pledges to listen to all.
I want a mayor that always has a passion for giving back to the community.
I want a mayor that believes in being seen in the community and takes part in community activities.
I want a mayor that gives back to at-risk youth by putting them in a position to be successful.
I want a mayor for all our people in Denton.
I want a mayor with experience — a trusted leader.
I have found my mayor, and I am hoping that you will join me and reelect Mayor Gerard Hudspeth.
And as I say on the field, stand for something or stand for nothing!
Stand with Gerard Hudspeth!
Dianne Baker,
Denton
