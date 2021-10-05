”Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”— John Adams
In other words, freedom from external discipline (control) presupposes self-discipline, that is, general acceptance of the obligation to control oneself and not doing whatever one wants but rather acting according to longstanding rules of moral behavior, many, such as the Golden Rule, based in religion. And as the Golden Rule requires, we must demand freedom for others as well as ourselves.
To remain a free people, we must live a responsible life of self-control and integrity.
For example, freedom of the press requires publishing and broadcasting balanced information, not just whatever supports one’s own political views.
Freedom to bear arms requires responsible handling of firearms.
Freedom of religion requires granting equal freedom to practitioners of other religions and nonbelievers as well.
Freedom of public speech may normally not be limited by government, but it also implies the moral obligation for other authorities to grant everyone that same freedom and it presupposes that citizens will use freedom of speech responsibly.
Finally, all freedoms are based on the moral obligation to maintain rule of law.
Unfortunately, self-disciplined freedom seems to be deteriorating more and more into lawlessness and chaos, just doing whatever one wants, without considering others or any moral restraint, and chaos creates a growing need for external discipline, ending finally in tyranny.
Let’s instead get back to being self-disciplined and remain free.