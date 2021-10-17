Learn from history's mistakes
The internet has been abuzz with chatter about teachers being required to present another view of the Nazi treatment of Jews. There can be no other view of the Holocaust other than horror. But I think it is possible to also teach that since the 1940s we have had other horrors.
The Germans are not the only people who have practiced genocide. We can talk about Idi Amin (Africa), Augusto Pinochet (South America), Baby Doc Duvalier (Caribbean), and Slobodan Milosevic (Europe). We can also talk about other groups persecuted by the Nazis — gays, nuns and gypsies. We can even talk about the horrible things done by Israelis to Palestinian POWs. Or perhaps show a film about the Germans of today and present them as the wonderful people they are, not what they were 80 years ago.
The lesson that could be taught is that people claim that we study history to be certain that this never happens again. But it has indeed happened — time and again. According to a United Nations report (VOA News, July 2021), there are six countries carrying out genocide today.
Us old hippies and Vietnam veterans tried to put an end to it, each in our own way. But we couldn’t. Now it’s up to you.
Ramiro Valdez,
Denton
Our children deserve safe schools
I am Amy Lyons, and two of my children are currently enrolled in Denton ISD. Since Aug. 12, I have heard of two instances of sexual assault on my children’s campus. Not one email from the administration was sent. I get 10 emails a week about COVID-19 positive students on campus, but not a single email stating an explicit stand against rape culture and sexual harassment. Not a single email providing resources available to students.
Why is it not one member of the Denton ISD school board will stand up and honestly make our students’ health and safety a priority? They can go on for months on end with attempted mask mandates, but not one of them will stand up and clearly state this behavior WILL NOT BE TOLERATED on campus or in our community from any student, male or female, athlete or artist, wallflower or popular kid?
This is not a partisan topic. It affects everyone in the community, and no one on this spectrum should have any reservations about being vocal and using their station to amplify the community’s voice: We will not accept sexual violence, whether it be physical or verbal.
There are seven board members: Three have maintained an elected seat for 17 years or more; two others have five years or more on the board. It is time for fresh eyes in this group of elected officials.
Our children deserve a school board who will actually put them first.
Amy Lyons,
Denton