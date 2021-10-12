Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..
It appears that Gov. Greg Abbott just put his foot in his mouth, or drove it in even deeper.
“Private businesses don’t need government running their business.” Really, governor? I guess that means that regulation of business in Texas by the government is out the window! I suppose he includes abortion clinics in that sweeping statement, as well as all others!
My, my, my. We don’t need no stinkin’ government or governor, after all.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Since 2016, I’ve occasionally wondered what sort of Supreme Court justice Merrick Garland might have been had Barack Obama gotten his way.
Well, we finally got our answer just this week five years after the fact.
Attorney General Garland just couldn’t tolerate the thought of parents expressing themselves or daring to raise their voices during local school board meetings. Summon the Department of Justice! Call out the FBI! Who knows, those “domestic terrorists” might even resort to violence! They brought cameras — what next?
Rewind only a few years. For months, Antifa, Black Lives Matter and “critical race theory” folks rioted and destroyed over $1 billion in property, protesting at will, including personal injury to police and innocent others. The response? Total crickets from all leftists and those state officials who condoned local versus vis a vis federal law.
As the old saying goes, if it weren’t for double standards, leftists would have no standards at all.