Hypocrisy on abortion
On Sept. 15, Pope Francis told reporters that abortion is a barbaric practice; abortion is homicide; whoever does an abortion kills; it is daily murder.
That is what he believes and is the policy he believes the Catholic Church needs to follow. Then he meets with President Biden, an outspoken advocate of abortion, and apparently doesn’t say a word to him about abortion and tells him to go forth and continue to receive Communion.
Perhaps a Catholic reader can explain to us this hypocrisy.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Animal testing is barbaric
Thanks to recent news coverage of National Institutes of Health’s funding of horrific experiments on beagle dogs, many Americans are now aware of this atrocious practice. Animal testing has been around since 500 B.C., and Earth’s animals are currently leveraged for testing cosmetic and medicinal products, subjecting them to a lot of cruelty. These creatures are so different from humans that research on them often yields inaccurate results. Furthermore, there are many positive alternatives that cosmetic companies could use.
Animal testing is barbaric. Every year, around 25 million animals are tested on using harsh chemicals and diseases. Animals are forced to intake harmful substances and have their organs surgically removed for testing. These tests cause enormous pain and suffering that may be permanent for the few animals that survive the testing.
There are better but little known alternatives to animal testing: In laboratories, most varieties of human and animal cells can be reproduced. Some scientists have even managed to coax cells into developing miniature human organs, which are used in place of animal testing. Creating computer models of human organs is becoming increasingly popular; there are already computer models of most human organs. These models can be used to run virtual experiments. Researchers from the University of Oxford have developed computer models that are able to predict human side effects with an 89-96% accuracy.
The cruelty of animal testing has now been broadly exposed to society: The torment of these creatures should be immediately stopped.
Bhuvika Tripuraneni,
Flower Mound
Limiting free speech in schools
Matt Krause, the Republican chair of the Texas House Investigate Committee, has set out to probe what books are being held in various Texas school libraries. He is worried that many titles are not appropriate for young readers and wants them to be reviewed.
Students of history will see that tactics of this sort are the first steps in repression of free speech. One can see that book burnings and other acts of repression could easily follow.
We are already seeing repressive laws being put in play in regard to voting regulations and reproductive rights.
If we are not careful, it might not be long before there are individuals and groups who are put on suspect lists.
John Hipple,
Denton
Practicing gratitude
It’s said that we live in the most prosperous time in human history, but we’re perhaps the most angry and depressed humans ever. Why do so many of us find life intolerable despite our relative wealth? Why do we feel cheated and blame other people or society for not giving us all we want and instead giving us lots that we don’t want? Why do so many of us seek escape in drugs, alcohol or other addictions?
How did less prosperous people of the past cope? Seems like lots of them, without even knowing it, practiced stoicism. In part, stoic philosophy teaches that all we really own is our thoughts and minds. Our possessions, our friends and families, even our bodies, are only on loan, and the loan could be called in at any moment.
Since all we really own is our thoughts and minds, it serves us best to keep them as positive and rational as possible. We must have integrity and practice such virtues as wisdom, justice, courage, moderation, calmness, taking personal responsibility and having gratitude for what we do have, while not focusing on what others have that we don’t have.
Whether religious or not, for the well-being of ourselves and our communities, let’s all live more according to the excellent summary of stoicism presented in the Serenity Prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change ... courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton