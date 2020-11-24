Valuable college experience
As a first-year student at the University of North Texas, online classes have impacted the “college experience” greatly. With much of the school online, students are forced to choose between safety and effective education. The disparity between online versus in-person classes has caused many students to question the validity of their college education.
My name is Madison Church, and I study at UNT. While the college has worked tirelessly to control the rise of COVID-19 on campus, I question the quality of safe learning used by the school.
After a full semester following the rise of the pandemic, the many negatives of online classes have become extremely prevalent. The purpose of my college education, a fundamental foundation for my future career, has fallen short. Many of the basic learning structures for the future have been rendered useless without adequate technological support. I feel that the allocation of funds surrounding safety on campus has disregarded the unfortunate lack of online stability, where many places lack any internet connection or the ability to house necessary programs.
As a student working tirelessly on multiple platforms, I realize that much of the school’s budget for COVID-19 relief has gone toward social distancing stickers while very little of it has gone toward technological upgrades on campus to enrich student learning. I believe that the Board of Education should push for these upgrades, including stable internet connection and clear online programming. I believe that with this needed support, we can finally find our college education valuable.
Madison Church,
Denton