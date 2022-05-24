Republican officials have convinced their supporters not to trust the facts or experts. This makes them easy prey for conspiracy theorists and false prophets.
This lack of trust in our American institutions undermines our democracy. The right-wing radicals who have infiltrated our school boards are (hypothetically) burning books. The Proud Boys, neo-Nazi, white nationalists, Aryan Brotherhood, Christian Identity, Three Percenters, Oath Keepers; and Patriot Front are only a few of the radical-right organizations embedded in the GOP as the Trumpism cancer has metastasized.
There has been concern that Florida under Ron DeSantis is becoming an American Hungary. President Viktor Orbán is worshiped by U.S. conservatives for dismantling Hungary’s democracy. I hope that the traitorous Republican leaders take up permanent residence in Hungary. Maybe Belarus as well.
The greatest farce is that the Republican Party cares about our average citizens. The GOP has opposed Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act and most social support programs. Our American workers are stabbing themselves in the back by voting Republican. The Democratic Party may not be perfect, but the alternative is democratic nihilism.
The GOP establishment is against women’s rights to their own bodies, educational freedom, voters’ rights, green energy, social programs and immigration.
Fox News, Tucker Carlson and other race-baiting GOP apparatchiks are promoting racism and the Great Replacement Theory, which is encouraging mass murderers. Our right-wing Supreme Court has degenerated into a right-wing political monstrosity.