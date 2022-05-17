The petition to recall Alison Maguire, city of Denton, District 4 council representative, appears to be disingenuous on its face.
It was initiated based on a widely recognized meme that she used to accuse newly elected councilperson Chris Watts of killing off a transportation plan that he initially favored, and then blaming the City Council for its defeat. The meme that uses an act of gun violence to make its point is something akin to what people see every night on TV.
The American public has been and continues to be subjected to graphic depictions of gratuitous gun violence in movies and on TV shows for decades. For a group of voters to now cry foul on the basis of political correctness seems weird.
I, for one, would have a whole lot more respect for the persons bringing the petition if they simply had the honesty to say it was being brought because they feel that Ms. Maguire does not represent their point of view. That is a perfectly legitimate and correct basis for the recall, and one that could be brought by voters in other Denton City Council districts, as well, without an appeal to inflamed sensibilities.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Civic duty
“Republican primary runoff election” best kept secret in town. For years I have been early voting at the Civic Center in Denton. I knew that early voting for the runoff election began May 16. (With all the elections lately, it was hard to keep track, so it has been on my calendar so I wouldn’t miss it.)
Imagine my surprise this morning when I started to pull in the parking lot off of McKinney Street, and there were absolutely NO election signs. Granted this was a state runoff with only three contested races, but I expected at least the usual “vote here” signs. I almost went home to double check where early voting was but proceeded into the parking lot anyway. Finally! There was an official “vote here” sign in front of the building.
Voter turnout is low enough without this type of clandestine rigamarole. I asked the workers why there were no signs, and they had no idea. One jokingly said that maybe it was lack of money.
Come on Denton Republican Party, where’s your civic duty to inform the public?