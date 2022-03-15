Integrity and reason
Let’s be people of moral integrity and also apply reason to the current situation in Ukraine.
People of integrity are disgusted by Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression. Let’s show our disgust by opposing and punishing Putin, but reason dictates that we do that without causing a hot world war by putting troops on the ground or declaring a no-fly zone and shooting down Russian aircraft.
A very large part of the Russian GDP comes from petroleum. According to Google, oil was $39.90 on October 31, 2020, just before the presidential election, $76.83 in December 2021 (almost double after we reduced our own production) and between $120 and $125 on March 7 (over triple the price in October 2020).
It’s therefore reasonable to believe that by reducing our own production of oil and natural gas after November 2020, we created a world shortage and made Putin and Iranian terrorists rich. Our own actions are financing Putin’s war of aggression.
Moral integrity requires us to stop financing Putin, and reason tells us that we can start defunding him now by encouraging our own oil and gas production, increasing the world supply and thus lowering the price. Reason also tells us that it makes no difference to the climate or world pollution where the petroleum that the world uses is produced.
Do moral integrity and reason tell us to favor Putin and Iranian terrorists or to favor American, European and other consumers of petroleum products, as well as Ukrainians fighting for their freedom?
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Servitude rather than leadership
With regard to the Denton County GOP dispute, it’s really saddening to see two people who are no doubt wonderful individuals and hardworking servants turn into such a dis-unifying situation.
It brings up a radical thought that harkens back to George Washington. And that is to have a system in which no one seeks power but only accepts election as the will of the people, and with an attitude of servitude rather than leadership; one which values humility and a keen ear for listening to the input of all, especially those with different perspectives; a society where there is no longer the word “them” but only a broad sense of “us.”
Is this possible? I have firm conviction that it is. We are told that we are created in the image of God. Yes, each of us has a lower material nature that calls us to greed and jealousy and pettiness. But we also have a higher nature, inspiring acts of altruism, empathy and a desire that none should suffer. It is this in each of us that causes us to smile at babies and to laugh at puppies. Could we not tap into that higher nature and take the bold step to consider a different paradigm of leadership, one that mirrors the humble, gentle, always constructive use of power exemplified by that great leader sent to Earth some 2,000 years ago?
“The well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.”
Vince Baugher,
Denton
Statistics we can depend on
Collin County quit putting out COVID-19 stats in September. The stats we in Denton County receive from Denton County Public Health are questionable, because they are often not timely and are undercounted.
Those of us who are responsible not only for our own health but for that of our congregations depend on timely and accurate information so that we may best protect the people we love and serve by requiring mask wearing, vaccinations or even suspending in-person worship. It is not a political issue for us but a matter of life and death.
That is why we must have accurate and up-to-date statistics we can depend upon.
John Zeigler,
Denton