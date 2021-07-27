16-year-olds should be able to vote
Many people say that teenagers don’t understand or care about politics. However, 16-year-olds do care and are old enough to understand our political system. Sixteen-year-olds should be allowed to influence our nation’s issues through voting.
Like 18-year-olds, 16-year-olds can get a driver’s license, and they can get employed; therefore, they should also be able to vote. Sixteen-year-olds are ready to vote because their brains have matured to be similar to adults’. By age 16, teens can think abstractly, multitask and picture the long-term consequences of their actions.
Today’s teenagers have also studied American history more than once by the time they are 16, so they can make good decisions when they know about history as it relates to present problems.
Today’s teenagers have access to current events through technology, which allows teens to find out what’s happening in real-time from all over the world. We can see that effect today as many more teens are fighting for what they think is right. Teenagers like Greta Thunberg are actively protesting and bringing about change.
Teens like Malala Yousafzai and Jerome Foster show that teens care about and understand politics and today’s issues. Our children are the face of the next generation, who will change the world and the future. And our 16-year-olds are well equipped to start this process through voting.
Pavan Lekkala,
Coppell
COVID-19 resurgence is due to personal irresponsibility
As COVID-19 infections resurge in Denton County, as reported by Denton Record-Chronicle on July 21 and 22, and elsewhere in our state and nation, Gov. Greg Abbott’s preemptive refusal to consider any governmental measure beyond merely suggesting that public health is a personal responsibility, is another reprehensible politics-over-public health gesture. Personal responsibility, which has been disproportionately hanging in the wind among the political right throughout the pandemic, is unlikely to stop resurgence of COVID-19.
Instead of being able to celebrate an astonishing public health success by defeating SARS-Cov-2, our nation is being held hostage by those refusing the safe and efficacious vaccines for inane political and preposterous “individual rights” issues. Freedom from COVID-19 is within easy grasp if we would all act responsibly, courageously and patriotically as we did as a nation, regardless of our individual political persuasions, during World War ll to defeat the Axis powers, and as we did together to vanquish contagious diseases, which most of us have forgotten, such as smallpox, polio, rubella, measles, pertussis, mumps, chickenpox and diphtheria, all through public vaccination programs.
The resurgence in COVID-19 in the United States is a sad commentary on the wealthiest and most technologically advanced nation on the planet, especially since the cause appears largely a result of personal IRRESPONSIBILITY. Since current morbidity/mortality data indicate that well over 90% of the diagnosed COVID-19 cases are within the unvaccinated population, could this become a Darwinian moment for those who steadfastly avoid truth and reality for political purpose?
Lloyd Fitzpatrick,
Denton