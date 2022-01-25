What are elected officials doing?
Once again, Denton depends on state and federal money to enlarge one of its main streets, U.S. Highway 380 (Denton Record-Chronicle, “Here comes construction,” published Jan. 22).
Oh, but wait, Denton did use some of its taxpayer money to create the traffic-jam tunnel under Interstate 35E to Buc-ee’s. You remember all the tax abatements they gave Buc-ee’s? And now they’re allowing beehive apartments to be built everywhere with no infrastructure improvements — none — and yet Denton has the highest budget per population of any similar city in the U.S., which I pointed out in my Jan. 8, 2021, guest essay titled “Denton not favored in city budgets comparison.”
Check out the acres of three-story apartments on U.S. 380. But most disconcerting are the apartments on Spencer Road near Lowe’s. All of those worker-bees will be fighting for air in rush-hour traffic on a single-lane road. Soon, you will need an appointment to leave your driveway.
Dentonites, do you have any idea what your elected “representatives” — I use the word loosely — are doing to your city?
John Thorngren,
Shady Shores
Vietnam veterans united
The Vietnam Veterans of America has a local chapter here in Denton, 920, and I sit on their board of directors. Last Tuesday, a board member shared Ramiro Valdez’s Jan. 15 guest essay, titled “What made Vietnam Vets different,” at a meeting of our officers.
Valdez’s recollection and reflection of the post-Vietnam War was spot on. Our chapter members are from all corners of the nation covering all military departments and military experiences from grunts and REMFs to fighter pilots and riverboat commandos. We have all ranks up to colonel and decorations up to the Silver Star. The one thing we all share in common is our treatment by the public and media when we returned from a war few of us had any intention of fighting.
As Ramirez stated in his essay, no other American war or conflict treated its returning veterans the way Vietnam Veterans were. Further, there was a lack of support by our own Congress — and nearly all World War II veterans abandoned us. In 1978, the Vietnam Veterans of America formed as a corporation in New York primarily to take on our fight as Vietnam veterans with the government, hopefully to restore some dignity and gain some support for our veterans and to assure this act of hostility is never repeated. I think we’ve done well since then. “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,” is our motto.
Thank you, Ramiro, for your guest essay, dear brother.
Eric Harmon, Chapter 920 secretary,
Vietnam Veterans of America