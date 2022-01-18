I noticed in a recent Hugs & Shrugs editorial a discussion of two politicians’ (U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess and Ronny Jackson) stance on the Jan. 6 anniversary. I appreciate the emphasis of the Denton Record-Chronicle on local events and issues and agree that politicians need to explain and defend their positions concerning issues facing their constituents.
Perhaps the Record-Chronicle could monitor and report on the votes and positions taken by such office holders. There could be a regular feature of the paper reporting on the votes and positions taken by those who serve at the state and federal level.
This report would, based on what most legislative bodies do, take little space on the website. The already existing practice of periodic question-and-answer sessions with the paper’s Editorial Board should also be continued.
I hope you consider this suggestion seriously. It is of great importance that citizens be informed about the positions held and votes taken by those who represent us.
Ron Fannin,
Denton
Creating problems
To the Denton City Council members who support the legalization of marijuana:
Why, oh why, do you want to bring more troublemakers to Denton? We are already known as a liberal city for homeless, and we want the reputation of being liberal for drug users?
Are you aware that the business owners on University Drive and other locations have to keep their doors locked in fear of the homeless wandering our streets?
Please concentrate on solving our problems, not creating them.