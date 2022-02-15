As an older individual, I requested an absentee ballot for elections in Texas this year. Although I had heard that a high percentage of applications were being rejected, I was confident that I would have no difficulty with this process.
When I located an absentee ballot online, I found the form and instructions printed in a very small font (about 8 point) making it difficult to read. I feel the average older person in Texas could not read it easily. The form asked for name, address, birth date, voter ID, driver’s license number and precinct number, all of which I entered accurately.
Having completed the form to the best of my ability, I submitted it about three weeks ago. This week, I received a rejection notice in the mail from the Denton County Elections Office. Although I had checked a box indicating that I wanted to be mailed all absentee ballots for the entire year, I had not indicated which primary (Democrat, Republican or independent). Therefore, my request was rejected, and I needed to complete another application.
Since I have always only voted in the same party’s primary, it seems the Elections Office could have figured this out. However, I am submitting another request with the hope that it will be approved. My question is, “Did the people who designed this application form test it out in any way for readability, or did they just put it out there and hope to reject as many potential older voters as possible?”