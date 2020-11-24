As a first-year student at the University of North Texas, online classes have impacted the “college experience” greatly. With much of the school online, students are forced to choose between safety and effective education. The disparity between online versus in-person classes has caused many students to question the validity of their college education.
My name is Madison Church, and I study at UNT. While the college has worked tirelessly to control the rise of COVID-19 on campus, I question the quality of safe learning used by the school.
After a full semester following the rise of the pandemic, the many negatives of online classes have become extremely prevalent. The purpose of my college education, a fundamental foundation for my future career, has fallen short. Many of the basic learning structures for the future have been rendered useless without adequate technological support. I feel that the allocation of funds surrounding safety on campus has disregarded the unfortunate lack of online stability, where many places lack any internet connection or the ability to house necessary programs.
As a student working tirelessly on multiple platforms, I realize that much of the school’s budget for COVID-19 relief has gone toward social distancing stickers while very little of it has gone toward technological upgrades on campus to enrich student learning. I believe that the Board of Education should push for these upgrades, including stable internet connection and clear online programming. I believe that with this needed support, we can finally find our college education valuable.
Madison Church,
Denton
Despite having more power and access to better intelligence than anyone in the world, poor President Trump can’t seem to produce any evidence to support his daily proclamations that he decisively won the election and that it’s being stolen from him through widespread fraud.
Alas, real judges in real courts of law in the real world require real proof and are not swayed by Trump’s long-cultivated and sterling reputation for honesty and integrity, nor by what must surely be a formidable list of influential people who will attest to his credibility and upright moral character.
Sad.
Joel MacMillan,
Krum
Hopefully, Ned Woodbridge’s letter to the editor in the Record-Chronicle’s Nov. 21 edition will galvanize some of us to let Planning and Zoning know there are people here in Denton who are interested in keeping green spaces. I understand if something isn’t growing, it’s dying. However, unchecked, wild growth is just as detrimental to a living organism.
Recently, Denton went through a long, laborious, expensive process to put in place Denton Plan 2030. As a resident of Denton, I breathed a sigh of relief that the plan would help Denton in becoming a controlled-growth city with plenty of green spaces and gracious neighborhoods along with affordable housing options.
Much to my chagrin, a long overdue, well thought-out plan is already being attacked by developers. I sincerely hope that Mr. Woodbridge’s letter will cause P&Z to carefully consider their recommendation on the petition to create more density in an area that has already been given the blessing of the 2030 plan to have fewer homes built in order to preserve green space. The development on Hinkle Drive is an example of Denton’s usual “bait and switch.” Let’s not continue this shameful practice.
Please keep an eye on P&Z’s recommendation at their meeting Dec. 2. Even if they deem money over green spaces more important, there is still time to work on City Council. One of the P&Z board members is in the runoff election beginning this week. We might even have a double shot at him if he wins!
Danna Zoltner,
Denton
Unlike the emperor of Rome who fiddled while the city burned, President Trump played golf while thousands of our citizens sickened and died.
Thousands more were unemployed, still others did not have enough money to buy food to eat, and administrative rules were put into action which hurt our environment.
And if golf was not enough to occupy his time, he directed attacks on our election outcome. All of this took place while our elected officials stood by in silence.
John Hipple,
Denton