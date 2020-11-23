Trump is killing us
Donald Trump has incessantly and falsely claimed there is voter fraud. His latest desperate attempts are to disqualify votes in Black areas. But since he is so insistent, here’s what we need to do: Review each and every vote that Trump got in North Carolina, only votes that Trump received. Why? Because when Trump was there, he told his supporters to vote twice, once by mail and once in line. You see, if there is any voter fraud, that’s where it’s going to be.
Next, I am convinced Trump wants the virus to get really bad, handing a nation to Biden in a very sorry state. Why else would Trump be doing nothing, not even meeting with his COVID-19 team, not allowing President-elect Joe Biden to have a transition for knowledge or ability to fight the virus. We have now had over 250,000 deaths from the virus.
Trump is killing you, Democrat and Republican alike.
Jim Stodola,
Denton