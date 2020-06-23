Protesters parade their prejudice
The media daily preach, “Black lives matter.” Why do they favor one race over others?
If all lives matter, then the subcategory Black enjoys equal protection. In fact, though, police are not the chief killers.
Heather MacDonald identifies the culprits in The Wall Street Journal on June 2: “On Memorial Day weekend in Chicago alone, 10 African Americans were killed in drive-by shootings [….] This past weekend, 80 Chicagoans were shot in drive-by shootings, 21 fatally, the victims overwhelmingly black. Police shootings are not the reason that blacks die of homicide at eight times the rate of whites and Hispanics combined; criminal violence is.” Could the media’s exclusive focus on Black deaths at the hands of police thereby cheapen other lives and the term’s integrity?
Similarly, the protesters blithely ignore other implications of “lives.” What about the viability of economic life in major cities administered by Democrats, where industry and commerce’s flight avoids crime and thereby reduces tax revenue? Walter Williams asserts that Baltimore’s population shrank from 950,000 in 1950 to 590,000 today. Detroit dropped from 1,850,000 to 673,000. Are those urban lives safer and more prosperous? Who gains from burning the Wendy’s in Atlanta? The police did not throw those workers into unemployment — self-righteous anarchists did.
Yet another category of inconsequential lives involves the million or so fetuses lost annually to abortion, many of them Black. Where is the organized outrage for these supremely vulnerable lives? The protesters parade their own prejudice to intimidate others.
Lewis Toland,
Denton
Reminders of a hateful past
While joining the ongoing protests, I couldn’t put my feelings into words until I saw this: If a person kidnapped your child, then sold him, where would you want to put a statue honoring the cause that person represents?
Lifelong Texans like me grew up with racist statues, flags, syrup bottles, eeny, meeny, miny, moe and slingshots as part of our landscape. It is past time to recognize, then remove every image that reminds us of our hateful past and place them where they belong — a museum.
Next, we listen to those who have lived with the pain of these images to make it right.
Melinda Jobe-Polvado,
Flower Mound