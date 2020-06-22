Live and let live
I object to the removal of the Confederate monument without a referendum first. Instead, you have caved in to demonstrators and vandals.
If you remove the statue after it has been defaced, you will only encourage more vandalism, insofar as you will have rewarded vandalism. I understand why Black people don’t like the monument. If I were Black, I wouldn’t like it either. However, their historical experience is not the only one.
Many of the residents of Denton County have ancestors who fought for the Confederacy and wish to commemorate their courage and sacrifice. Even Maj. Gen. Joshua Chamberlain and the Union troops under his command did so at their formal surrender at Appomattox. In the spirit of live and let live, I would ask that the monument remain and a monument be added that addresses the experience of Black people at that historical moment.
Finally, I would recommend the words of President Emmanuel Macron of France: “The republic won’t erase any trace or any name from its history. It won’t take down statues.” It’s a hell of a note when a Texan and American must look to France for political courage in the face of mobs and vandals.
Julia MacDonald,
Highland Village