A fine balancing act
As for the July 8 letter to the editor titled “Breaking eggs,” I agree that we don’t want government to be any bigger than necessary. But who but the federal government can rein in businesses that take over their entire industries, monopolize trade and have no competition, no accountability but to their shareholders?
Yes, it’s a fine balancing act for government to be too powerful and government powerful enough to quell industries that monopolize. Government is the only power that can do that.
Yes, fine balancing act. And we need to support the U.S. Postal Service (but that’s another argument indeed).
Gary Truitt,
Denton
Investigating Black Lives Matter
Regarding the July 9 article titled “A tale of two departments,” so the Denton Record-Chronicle is now taking investigative leads from Black Lives Matter?
Maybe at some point, you’ll make time to actually investigate BLM itself?
When you do, you’ll learn that BLM is simply a Marxist mob that has cleverly disguised itself in racial politics to recruit younger illiterates of both races to conceal the fact it hates the United States, true democracy, free speech and is intent on destroying family structure while favoring group identities over individual rights.
Doubt it? Read the BLM Statement of Beliefs for yourself.
David Zoltner,
Denton