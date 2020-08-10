Adults are failing the children
Truth be told I should not be writing this opinion piece. All common sense says once you have been laid off, it is better to keep your mouth shut until you get a new job. In this case, there is an urgent need to speak out.
My son lived with his mother and grandmother. He caught the coronavirus at a family gathering, and he brought it home and his grandmother also caught it. He was fine; his grandmother was not so lucky.
It is not his fault; the adults in his life failed him. My son struggles with the guilt of thinking he killed his grandmother. He will need years of therapy, which I cannot afford.
You do not want your child to face this scenario. We do not want thousands of children to face this scenario. You do not want a child to think they killed a relative. What we do today will reverberate for generations.
Education is important, but children will more easily recover from a missed semester than from the guilt of thinking they have killed a relative. Conducting classes online, or making up the semester over the summer when it is safe, is wiser.
Jay Strickland,
Aubrey