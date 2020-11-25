Poor Trump
Despite having more power and access to better intelligence than anyone in the world, poor President Trump can’t seem to produce any evidence to support his daily proclamations that he decisively won the election and that it’s being stolen from him through widespread fraud.
Alas, real judges in real courts of law in the real world require real proof and are not swayed by Trump’s long-cultivated and sterling reputation for honesty and integrity, nor by what must surely be a formidable list of influential people who will attest to his credibility and upright moral character.
Sad.
Joel MacMillan,
Krum
Denton needs green space
Hopefully, Ned Woodbridge’s letter to the editor in the Record-Chronicle’s Nov. 21 edition will galvanize some of us to let Planning and Zoning know there are people here in Denton who are interested in keeping green spaces. I understand if something isn’t growing, it’s dying. However, unchecked, wild growth is just as detrimental to a living organism.
Recently, Denton went through a long, laborious, expensive process to put in place Denton Plan 2030. As a resident of Denton, I breathed a sigh of relief that the plan would help Denton in becoming a controlled-growth city with plenty of green spaces and gracious neighborhoods along with affordable housing options.
Much to my chagrin, a long overdue, well thought-out plan is already being attacked by developers. I sincerely hope that Mr. Woodbridge’s letter will cause P&Z to carefully consider their recommendation on the petition to create more density in an area that has already been given the blessing of the 2030 plan to have fewer homes built in order to preserve green space. The development on Hinkle Drive is an example of Denton’s usual “bait and switch.” Let’s not continue this shameful practice.
Please keep an eye on P&Z’s recommendation at their meeting Dec. 2. Even if they deem money over green spaces more important, there is still time to work on City Council. One of the P&Z board members is in the runoff election beginning this week. We might even have a double shot at him if he wins!
Danna Zoltner,
Denton