There are many wonderful aspects to living in Texas. However, there are a number of things that need to be modified.
It seems that the Wild West is alive and well in Texas with so many guns being easily available.
Many elected officials find it hard to listen to the will of the people and follow the lead of the citizen.
Common sense views on a woman’s right to choose are being neglected.
Many find it easy to be supportive of the unborn but almost impossible to be as supportive of those already born and in need of support.
Many support rigid and restrictive voting laws without considering how slippery that slope can be.
Many find it easy to buy into lies and falsehoods and gossip and not take the time to put logic, facts and clear thinking into play. (How many times have you heard our former president say, “I heard someone say ...” and then to repeat a falsehood over and over?)
How many times have you heard an elected official be asked a direct question and then to have him/her change the topic and never answer?
A favorite tactic of many officials is minimize or deny the importance of a critical issue. (Long guns are not a problem; they have been around for years.)
John Hipple,
Denton
Finding courage
This weekend in Houston, our governor and senators are scheduled to speak at the NRA meeting/rally. That’s fitting. These elected officials care far more for the gun lobby than they do for our children.
These elected officials have done nothing to keep our children safe. Teachers and kids are given the burden of keeping themselves safe. Shame on our elected officials.
They know, yet don’t care that this doesn’t happen in other countries. The carnage doesn’t bother them!
These mass shootings will not stop until our elected officials find the courage to say no to the gun lobby.