After reading U.S. Rep. Dr. Michael Burgess’ May 11 opinion piece, titled “Post-pandemic U.S. loosens mandates’ power grip,” one can only remember a time not that particularly long ago in which medical doctors used to advocate for the prevention and treatment of disease, rather than its spread.
Matt Montoya,
Denton
Council decorum
I’ve been a candidate for both City Council and school board multiple times since arriving in Denton in 1983. I know from personal experience things can get a little crazy during the final days of local campaigns.
However, Chris Watts’ recent performance during the open mic portion of the May 3 City Council meeting raises serious concerns over his judgment and future ability to serve.
In direct violation of Council Rules of Decorum, he publicly attacked Paul Meltzer, by name, over matters concerning a campaign mailer bearing the city secretary’s notary seal affixed to a public campaign report. Even worse, he challenged Mr. Meltzer’s personal integrity and honesty.
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office regulating notary affairs will confirm that a public campaign report bearing the notary seal of a public official, if/when reproduced, in no way violates any state penal code, privacy laws or ethical rules of conduct.
Instead, it casts a very dark shadow upon an elected member of the Denton City Council, who should know better after (too) many years warming the mayor’s seat. Moreover, Watts’ sanctimonious apology to Ms. Rosa Rios on behalf of Meltzer at closing was shameful and hard to stomach.
In my opinion, council member Chris Watts owes Paul Meltzer a sincere public apology for his unprofessional tactics and childish behavior on May 3.