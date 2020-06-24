What about my life?
All Lives Matter. Really? How about mine? I am in a very high-risk category and will most likely die if I contract the COVID-19 virus. Does my life matter too?
I see my fellow Americans having a ridiculous debate about wearing masks in public. The mask you wear protects me; it’s a very simple concept, kind of like condoms. Every day, we do small things that protect others — we wear seat belts, we step outside to smoke that cigarette, we strap our children into bike helmets and elbow pads. Yet many can’t be bothered to do a thing as simple as wearing a face mask for a few minutes to protect people like me.
So the next time I hear someone ranting about how “All Lives Matter” it should be from behind a face mask. Then I might believe you.
Otherwise, I will assume you are an inconsiderate racist.
Sybil Skelton,
Denton
Moving statues won’t change history
I fully support equal rights for all U.S. citizens and stand firmly against racism and social injustice. The Civil War was fought over 150 years ago. Slavery was just one of the many reasons for this conflict but was not the primary reason. The removal of statuary and other memorials depicting Confederate soldiers and other Confederate dignitaries is, in my opinion, wrong on many accounts.
Removal of the statuary and memorials will never change history. On the other hand, retaining these items is a reminder of the atrocities of enslaving our fellow man. A reminder we never want to forget of sins we should not commit again. These items are also a testament to the courage and bravery of men and women who fought for something in which they believed. Although morally wrong, their belief in the system in which they lived and which they supported is no less a form of freedom of speech than the protesters who take to the streets of our cities today and calls for their removal.
I have been to Richmond, Virginia, and walked monument row. The statues there are works of art. Defacing or removing statues such as these denies the citizens of the U.S. the opportunity to enjoy the artist’s work. Moving the Confederate memorial from Denton Square to another location onto other county property serves no practical purpose. If it is objectionable in the Square, why won’t it be objectionable in another location? Why wouldn’t it be objectionable in a museum?
People calling for the removal of these statues and memorials see them as honoring and supporting racism. I see them as beautiful artworks that remind me of a past I hope never comes again to the human race.
Jim Jagers,
Lewisville