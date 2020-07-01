The Great American Comeback
Every Sunday, I look forward to breaking bread with my family and my congregation over the word of God. I am truly thankful to live in a country where we can practice any religion we would like without the fear of persecution. As time moves on and the political climate changes, I am seeing less of neighborly love and more division than ever before.
As Vice President Michael Pence stops in Dallas for his “Faith in America” tour, I am reminded about the important roll faith and religion play in our society.
For years, the Democrats and government bureaucrats have attacked pro-life values and religious liberties, but their outrageous cries have not deterred President Donald Trump, Vice President Pence and the Trump administration.
During his time in office, President Trump has delivered unprecedented results to the faith community with creating the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative to create a line of communication with faith-based organizations and the federal government and being the first sitting president to speak at the 2020 March for Life rally back in January.
Our faith is what unites us, and as we rebuild America, the faith community will play an important part in the Great American Comeback!
Foy Munlin,
Grand Prairie
Oveta Culp Hobby deserves it
Fort Hood honors Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood. Hood violated his oath and fought against the Union during the Civil War. Historians regard Hood as a “less than competent” officer. The racist general’s name is an insult to Black and Hispanic soldiers.
Some recommend keeping the fort’s name to remember our history. Since the Civil War, there are many American soldiers who earned honors worthy of replacing Confederate generals on military installations. Now is the time to honor these American leaders.
We proudly recommend renaming Fort Hood to Fort Oveta Culp Hobby. She has earned this tribute.
- Killeen’s Col. Hobby was the first director of the Women’s Army Corps.
- Col. Hobby earned the Distinguished Service Medal for her service in World War II.
- Hobby was the first secretary of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
- Her quote on the national World War II Memorial says, “Women who stepped up were measured as citizens of the nation. This was a people’s war.”
- The Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier & Family Readiness Center at Fort Hood is named for her.
- She is a member of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
It is time to change the name of Fort Hood to Fort Oveta Culp Hobby.
Allen Mesch,
Plano