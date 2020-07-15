A new lost cause
Well, it’s 2020. Man has been to the moon, deciphered the genetic code and discovered thousands of scientific advancements in medicine that make our lives safer and healthier. But still lurking in the shadows are those who in times past tortured people who did not believe as they did, who persecuted scientists whose discoveries upset their provincial world view, who burned books and smashed printing presses.
Texas Republicans defy scientific fact with the same fear, ignorance, arrogance and stupidity as history documents in the Salem witch trials, the persecutions of Galileo and Copernicus, and attacks on the freedom of the press by hateful despots.
Denton County Republicans now have their new Lost Cause.
Ed Soph,
Denton