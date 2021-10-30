I regularly drive by Strickland Middle School on my way to work and have noticed its nice, new building and the new electronic sign out front. In recent weeks, I have noticed that among the flashing announcements it proclaims “Like us on Facebook” and then “Like us on Instagram.”
I noticed that it doesn’t say “Like us on social media.” No, it is more particular than that. Does Facebook pay for this advertisement? If not, what great free advertising this must be for Facebook (which also owns Instagram)! Do any other companies (in this case, one worth almost a trillion dollars) get such free publicity on our public school signs?
This strikes me in particular because of recent revelations about Facebook in general, and Instagram in particular. These revelations suggest that Facebook has long known what other research has long suggested, particularly that Instagram is often harmful to the self-esteem of adolescent girls, making body image issues worse for 30% of teenage girls – according to Facebook’s own research.
Given that fact, I would hope that the school or the district would end these announcements/advertisements. Just as I would hope our public schools would not give harmful drugs or serve harmful food to our students, so too should they refrain from promoting – for free! — platforms with a demonstrated history of harming many of the very students they are called to educate.