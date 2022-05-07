Most of us will agree that denying proven scientific fact is irrational and therefore not a good life strategy. And science clearly tells us that people with two X chromosomes are female, whereas those with one X and one Y chromosome are male.
Science also tells us that a small percentage of people have a different chromosome combination. They should of course be encouraged to accept what they are. Similarly, those that genetic testing tells us are male or female should be encouraged to accept what they are.
Supporting delusions is not compassionate, because it encourages the deluded to harm themselves.
It doesn’t show compassion to support the harmful delusion of anorexia by encouraging thin people to starve themselves to the point of death. It’s also not compassionate and harmful to encourage the delusion of apotemnophilia, the delusion that a limb is alien and must be amputated.
We don’t tell these people, “Yes, you’re right. You’re fat, starve,” or “Yes, that limb isn’t a part of you, have it amputated.” Instead, we encourage therapy to counteract these delusions.
Similarly, those believing they are incorrectly sexed should be counseled to get a genetic test. If they have been incorrectly sexed, we should encourage them to accept what they are. If they haven’t been incorrectly sexed, we should encourage them to get therapy to also accept what they are.
Let’s not be uncompassionate and encourage people to disfigure and otherwise harm themselves in support of a scientifically provable delusion.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
A new language
I’ve noticed a change in reporting in some news articles in the last few months. Homeless people are no longer referred to as homeless.
The new term is “experiencing homelessness.” OK. So, tongue in cheek, I offer a few suggestions to stay in line with this new language.
Intoxicated people should be referred to as “experiencing loss of situational awareness.”
Those who are carjacked should be “experiencing loss of personal transportation.”
For a home invasion, they are “experiencing loss of privacy.”
In the obituaries, the deceased person should be “experiencing loss of life.”