Moral depravity
Uvalde schoolchildren, aged 8 to 10, had their little bodies ripped to pieces by a battlefield gun. Most societies restrain evildoers, but Texas provides them with weapons to slaughter children who trust adults to protect them in school. We watch Greg Abbott unemotionally read an account of events written by some lackey as if it were a plane schedule.
In a democracy, ultimate power resides with the voter, in this case, Republican voters, who, knowing full well the sociopathy of men like Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton, passionately re-elect them, because they enact legislation and policies to enable killers to obtain guns. The blood of little schoolchildren is on their hands. Aiding and abetting their killers is a sign of complete moral depravity.
The proliferation of guns and their extreme lethalness goes far beyond Second Amendment rights. That amendment contains a word hated by gun nuts and gun manufacturers, “well-regulated.” It is time to elect people who will provide enough regulations so that people can go to school, church, the movies, groceries or downtown without getting shot.
“Thou shalt not kill,” says God. Republican voters must think God is kidding when they facilitate the provision of weapons to those who kill.
Rebecca Lindrose,
Denton
Republicans don’t ‘trust facts’
John T. Weber recently took the time to proselytize against Republicans in his May 25 letter to the editor. Let’s examine some of his specifics:
“American workers are stabbing themselves in the back by voting Republican.” Really? Maybe, Mr. Weber, they are protesting the worst inflation in 40 years, perhaps to be followed by a major recession, and gas prices that have risen insanely as the president and his environmental wacko followers shut down pipelines and opportunity to drill for oil on federal lands.
If, as Mr. Weber states, Republicans opposed social welfare programs, please remember it was the Democratic Party that railed for years against progress by the civil rights movement.
We Republicans don’t “trust facts.” This is in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci and (a) how many times has he been wrong and (b) how many times has he changed directions the next day.
Florida is becoming “an American Hungary,” Mr. Weber claims. This is ridiculous, inane, it deserves no comment.
In one year, Democrats controlling the presidency, the House and the Senate have done incredible harm to this nation. And the president cannot wait to do more with opening wide the borders.
One final thought. Republicans want to control women’s bodies, Mr. Weber writes. How many firemen, policemen, other workers were fired last year by Democratic mayors and governors who demanded to control all bodies and force vaccines upon those who didn’t believe they are effective?
Paul Knopick,
Denton