This is a simple question: Why does the president have to issue emergency orders to solve problems? Why cannot the oil/gas companies see that these are emergency times and boost production? Even baby formula is at risk.
If this were 1942, we would be lost based on the response from American industries.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
Think ahead
About four months ago, the federal government shut down a major manufacturer of baby formula. Doing their job. But apparently no thought was given to fact that this would, within months, cause a major problem in the U.S.
Now we have sick babies, starving babies, because no one in the administration thought ahead. The incompetence of the Biden administration is almost beyond belief. From raging inflation, open borders, record gasoline prices to even incompetence in ending a war, this is the worst administration in this century and last.
I always thought the award went to Jimmy Carter. But President Biden is proving to be much, much worse.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Pro-death
Those who favor abortion are not “pro-choice”; they are pro-death for the child the woman is carrying.
Life for humans begins at the moment when the female egg is fertilized by sperm from the male. That moment is not instantly identifiable, but it becomes very clear within eight weeks when a heartbeat can be detected. There is no doubt a human being now exists and has existed for some time. The desire by some women to terminate the life of another human is clearly murder. The sixth commandment states thou shall not commit murder.
Those who support abortion use the weak argument of a woman controlling her own body. Once you create another human, it is not just your body but that of another, defenseless human.
Others argue that women who have been raped have the right for an abortion. If we examine the situation, we all understand a woman who has been raped is a victim. And for those too narrow-minded to comprehend, so is the child in her womb. So the answer to a rape is kill another victim? The logic of this insane position completely escapes me.
Please don’t use the argument no one will adopt unwanted children. That simply isn’t true! The Catholic Church, via its adoption services and every pregnancy center of which there are hundreds, will gladly help you find a family to adopt those children. There are waiting lists for families who wish to adopt. See catholicadoptiononline.com/catholic-waiting-families.