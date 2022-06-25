Overturning Roe v. Wade is a great decision! I see all the baby haters protesting the decision.
Shows who are not the true Christians. Life and the love of life are the basis of our creation. I think it is sad these same people protesting would have a person jailed for double murder when a woman is killed while pregnant. But they are for killing the same unborn baby without consequences.
When good is thought evil and evil thought good, light is called the dark and the dark is called light, the end is near. We are sure headed in that direction.
Ray Stefl,
Denton
A moral issue
At the beginning of Denton City Council meetings, we recite this:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Do we take the Pledge to heart and realize the uniqueness and fragility of our 244-year-old representative democracy?
Do we truly believe in “liberty and justice for all,” or are we just paying lip service and going about our business?
That “business” makes one wonder. Historically, and currently, have there been liberty and justice for Native Americans and people of color; for the physically and mentally disabled; for immigrants; for the homeless and indigent; for orphaned children; for transgender children and their parents; for gay and lesbian couples; and, right now, for women whose freedom to make a private, personal medical decision with their doctors is criminalized?
There is only liberty and justice for all when our elected representatives support and demand it.
City Council members, don’t deny your responsibility by saying that this resolution is a legal issue. Please, don’t invoke the usual excuses for doing nothing and remaining silent.
This is not a legal issue. It is a moral issue. It is an issue of personal privacy. You must stand firmly in opposition to an anti-democracy political agenda that has created the injustices of the past and present and that will continue to erode our freedoms if legislative bodies, be they city councils or the United States Congress, acquiesce and remain silent.