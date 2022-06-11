Target real problems
The Jan. 6 Committee is the perfect committee to do the investigation. I don’t recall, but do they have any Republicans on the committee? Also, what a wonderful time to start the hearing; this administration is failing badly and needs to deflect attention from the real problem, idiots in control.
Just another way to try and get mid-term votes. Maybe, the administration should pay student loans to get more votes? What about those of us who paid off our student loans like responsible adults? Or maybe we can open the borders and make those who immigrate illegally now voters? All these things are clearly power grab attempts by the far left.
Keep the people stupid and pretend like they care about us. Inflation, high gas prices, baby formula and food shortages should be on the agenda to fix today.
Why are the Democrats so scared of Trump? He is not in office, but the left keeps targeting him. The left is acting like a child that did something wrong and keeps lying until somebody believes them.
Target the real problems for a change!
Ray Stefl,
Denton
Grateful for transparency
The harsh criticism expressed by many Republican members of the Texas congressional delegation for the public airing of the Jan. 6 Committee, coupled with the stated intention of many to refuse to appear before said committee, strikes one as crazy.
I, for one, remember watching, transfixed, during the Watergate hearings in the 1970s and I am grateful for the transparency of the Jan. 6 Committee in sharing salient parts of its compilation with the American people. As for the many people who chose not to watch, but who claim to be fair and unbiased, one finds their reasoning weird, at best.
Fair and unbiased viewpoints are held by those who are willing to listen to all available information before arriving at a conclusion.
How can anyone arrive at a fair conclusion without hearing what the Jan. 6 House committee is laying on the table for consideration by the American public? So much of the criticism from Republican leadership falls into the category of ad hominem attack, unworthy on its face of consideration because it is not based in fact.
As for the members of Congress who strove in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection to have the former president give them preemptive pardons, and who now excoriate the Jan. 6 Committee hearings, one can but wonder, is it possible they protest over much because they did something that would require a presidential pardon and do not want the public to know?
John Zeigler,
Denton