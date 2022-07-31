COVID has been a problem for the past two years, although returning to virtual learning would be an even bigger problem. Public schools should not return to remote learning in the fall if there is a COVID or other surge.
COVID made learning a nightmare. Schools were holding boring Zoom meetings or using non-engaging websites to teach students. In 2021, STAAR results dropped by as much as 32% in districts that used predominately online learning, showcasing remote learning’s negative impact.
During virtual learning, students had more freedom. While this could have been good, it led to bad habits like more phone time. According to JAMA Pediatrics, students’ non-academic screen time doubled during the pandemic. Furthermore, when my school used online learning, I was only able to text or call my friends, which wasn’t the same as personal interaction. I felt isolated, and it took a toll on me emotionally. Many others felt the same.
Also, kids aren’t physically affected by COVID as much as adults. According to UNICEF, only 0.4% of COVID deaths were among people under 20. This is a small number, meaning that kids are safe. There are also more effective treatments today than in 2020 and 2021.
If the cases spike again causing a substitute teacher shortage, it is fine to temporarily close for a short time if absolutely necessary. However, due to the negative impacts, virtual learning should not be used long term.