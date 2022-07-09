In Ed Soph’s July 7 op-ed, he rightly points out the outrageous expenses caused by climate change. The conversation should not end there, however.
Too often we find people reacting to the threat of climate change with despair and cynicism. “What’s the point of doing anything?” They ask. Author Alex Steffen, an unrepentant optimist, writes, “Cynicism is often seen as a rebellious attitude in Western popular culture, but, in reality, cynicism ... is the attitude exactly most likely to conform to the desires of the powerful – cynicism is obedience.” He goes on to say, “Optimism, by contrast, ... can be revolutionary. ... Great movements for social change always begin with statements of great optimism.” He concludes by declaring, “[O]ptimism is a powerful political act.”
Think about the Declaration of Independence – “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” – or the words of Martin Luther King Jr. – “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” While it’s easy to dismiss optimists as being immature and naive, these two examples from American history illustrate the power of optimistic thinking.
So while we may despair at the tragedies befalling our planet from the climate emergency, we should not stop there. Don’t be a cynic. Don’t be a conformist. Be brave. Step up. Take action.
Cheryl Clark,
Oak Point
Awful deal
I can’t believe people are wanting to swap prisoners to free Brittany Griner.
Let me see, we release the “Merchant of Death” for a basketball player, sounds fair. This is totally insane! Release a man who sells guns for Russia, so he can release death on innocent individuals.
The country speaks so much about gun control; maybe setting the “Merchant of Death” free makes sense. Sorry for Brittany, but this is an awful deal. Gun dealer for basketball player?