Manuel Taboada’s recent opinion piece comparing a motorcyclist’s choice to refuse donning a helmet to someone’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations seems flawed to me.
Thankfully, we Americans enjoy expansive freedoms in our personal choices. Our recompense: We are obligated to face consequences for our decisions, including accountability for injuries those choices cause others. After deeming our individual health risks as minimal, many of us choose to remain unvaccinated, ignoring our culpability as to the extent of harm caused to others.
A helmetless motorcyclist involved in an accident can hurt himself and/or a few innocent bystanders at the time of the accident. An unvaccinated person, however, may infect and harm anyone within their sphere of contagion over a span of days. Their extent of harm is exponentially greater than the one called the “Organ Donor” by ER medical staff.
Come to think of it, at least a vaccinated motorcyclist’s organs can be donated, alleviating some of his debt to society. Unvaxxeds’ organs are not donatable.
Mr. Taboada stated he opted to get the COVID-19 shots. If you are still discerning whether or not you should get yourself and your children vaccinated, ask yourself what you would want the persons standing close to you to have decided.