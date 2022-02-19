My name is Pat Trimble Patterson. I am the older sister of Mike Trimble, who was city editor and then award-winning editorial writer for your newspaper for many years.
First, let me say how much I appreciated the affection shown in the front-page obituary in the Denton Record-Chronicle after Mike died Nov. 20. During his years at your paper, he added editorial writing and teaching of young writers to his all-around skills as a journalist, while maintaining the personality, kindness and humor that endeared him to so many.
Mainly I am writing to publicly thank three of Mike’s colleagues at the Record-Chronicle.
Donna Fielder, Annette Fuller and Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe came to tell him goodbye in the last week of his life. I considered it very brave of them to want to be with Mike at his sickest, when they had known him as such a vital person.
In addition, and with the help of Donna’s daughter, Christine Metcalf, they organized an estate sale, taking a huge burden from Mike’s beloved daughter, Erin Gray, and from me and my daughter, Julia Taylor.
These friends cleaned, priced, categorized and organized Mike’s household, which, believe me, had never been so organized before. They worked so hard and did it solely because they loved Mike and wanted to help his family.
There are no adequate thanks, but mine are from the heart.
How can I stay sad, when Mike had so many people who loved him?