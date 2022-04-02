Hello, my name is Grayson Graham, and I am a local student here at the University of North Texas. I am a sophomore and have recently transferred from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in Colorado.
In coming to Texas from Colorado, I have observed a lot of change in the way people think, act and care about. One common political issue I would like to address today is abortion.
Abortion has been a spotlight for the past several years especially as abortion is the deliberate termination of a human pregnancy, thus meaning a killing of a baby that is developing. As when phrased like that, the definition sounds horrible as is, but I also am here to stand for not only abortion but for human individual rights to control one’s life and health.
One should maintain their rights to their body and not be shamed for their decision. As I grew up believing abortion should be banned, I started doing my own research and developing my own beliefs and discovering the importance in not only being an advocate for my own rights but for all women out there who get put in constant pressure on their own body.
I am here to say I support abortion and the individual rights it stands for. Your body; your choice!
Grayson Graham,
Colorado Springs, Colorado
An obsolete relic
The F-35 stealth fighter jet, once the darling of military technology, is an obsolete relic that is simply unsuited for modern warfare. It has become a money pit that many leaders in the military have asked to have terminated.
Like the Maginot Line in France that was a joke to German invasion in World War II, the F-35 is a joke that is no longer funny, and whose cover price is unaffordable.