A Baloney Robot
A Baloney Robot, or A B-Bot, also known as A Bully-Bot has recently surfaced again in Texas, and concerned citizens should be on the alert to protect themselves.
A B-Bots are typically found lurking in political cesspools. Their purpose is to scare and defraud citizens by spending taxpayer money for chest-thumping power displays (aka using Other People’s Money for their personal agendas) instead of using the Texas treasury legitimately for the good of all Texans.
Food shortages and spiking prices? A B-Bot furthers that by halting produce trucks at the Mexican border, delaying deliveries while food rots in the trucks. Gas shortages and price hikes? Supply and parts shortages disrupting Texas industries and small businesses? A B-Bot at work, wasting drivers’ gas and eating up their time idling in long lines at the border. Steering the transportation network deeper into the quagmire instead of devoting tax money and efforts to seek solutions? A B-Bot, again.
Thankfully no technical skills are needed for citizens to rid themselves of these cesspool Bots, for they present themselves plainly on ballots. Simply show up at elections to cleanly and easily sweep out all the A B-Bots and vote for someone else.
Cathy Lustgarten,
Denton
Protect free speech
The April 15 article by The Texas Tribune, titled “’The most hated college student in the state’: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war,” is misleading and reports a very sad situation.
University students should know words attributed to Voltaire (perhaps falsely): “I disapprove of what you say, but I will fight to the death for your right to say it.” And they should have been taught to live by this liberal democratic principle.
However, sadly, many University of North Texas students appear to have rewritten these words as, “I disapprove of what you say, and I will therefore fight to the death against your right to say it,” an approach that’s undemocratic and totalitarian.
University students should know that we learn by engaging with different ideas and then either finding our original ideas confirmed or in need of adjustment. To be thoughtlessly trapped in one ideology is to be a fanatic, not a student, not a learner.
Even extremists on every side have a right to present their beliefs. We need not condone what we hear. We are free to choose not to hear their words, just as they should be free to speak them, because by their words we can then judge whether they are rational thinkers or nuts who may be ignored.
This “culture war” was in fact started by the students who hate “the most hated student” and deny her the right to speak words appearing in the article that don’t even seem extreme.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Just like us
“A girl from the forest” — that is what the Ukrainian name Olesya means. It brings up images of life, peace, nature and all the good things in life. The other girl’s name was Sofia, which means “wisdom.”
About 60 students at Denton High School talked to these two girls for about an hour about their recent experiences in Ukraine. Sofia (18) was still in the first year of college studying computer science in Lviv. Olesya (17) was somewhere in the Czech Republic, having fled her city in far eastern Ukraine. It was the same city where the Russians bombed the train station killing over 50 adults and nine children. The Russians had written “for the children” on the side of the rocket before they launched it into the crowd of people just trying to escape.
Stone-faced, the two girls answered DHS students’ questions about their life now and what they saw as their future. They talked about what they wanted to do to help the Ukrainian soldiers, which included some of their family members. They did not talk much about their future.
In return, the DHS students sat quietly and listened, as the realization that Olesya and Sofia were just like them and not just some shape in a picture or on the news soaked in. They were just like them. They are just like us.
At the close, the DHS students clapped for Sofia and Olesya.
Sofia smiled. It was the only time.
William Reed,
Denton