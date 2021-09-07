My anger and frustration about the current political environment provoke me to offer the following recommendations. While some of these may seem absurd, even overstated and likely would lead to legal challenges, I suspect each would have its desired effect.
Any legislator who votes for or a governor who signs a law preventing safe abortions should be required to provide financial support for children who come into the world as a result of rape.
Hospitals should inform their communities that anyone who refuses to get vaccinated will be refused access to those hospitals.
All health insurance companies should significantly increase the premiums for clients who refuse vaccination.
Any governor who prohibits mask mandates and vaccination requirements should be banned from reelection or seeking higher office.
Those who refuse vaccination should be denied hunting, fishing and motorcycle licenses.
Churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship that don’t mandate vaccinations should be required to pay taxes.
Any school superintendent and/or board of education that holds in-person school without mask mandates, social distancing, and mandatory quarantines for close contacts should be required to teach a class full of exposed, unmasked, unquarantined students for six to seven hours a day, five days a week, for two weeks.
Those without proof of vaccination will be prohibited from buying a gun and/or receiving an open carry permit.
In order to attend a sporting event, one must either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.