Until now, it was difficult to understand why Jerry Falwell Jr. endorsed Donald Trump in 2016. Trump and Falwell are the same. Each idolizes his power to the point of autocracy, completely dominating subservients and obliterating opponents; each worships luxurious wealth provided at the expense of others; and each lusts after illicit sex. Their symbiotic relationship resulted in the furtherance of political power and government cash for each, a relationship extolled by Cissie Graham Lynch at the Republican National Convention. Each exploited Christianity for his own ends.
Falwell controls every aspect of the personal lives of Liberty University attendees. Never experiencing true Christian freedom, they become docile and politically obedient as if covered by Saran Wrap, so that after an immersion in Christian teaching, they come out of it, remove the plastic wrap and are completely dry, untouched by Jesus.
Though the Bible fails to mention abortion or ever condemn a woman for having an abortion, Falwell and his father created an entire theology condemning abortion in order to whip people into line to promote right-wing extremism. Falwell and Trump oppose the free press, employee rights, integration of the races, wealth equality and immigration rights, yet they promote the police state, opposition to human rights, subjugation of women and government corruption.
At Liberty University, the wages of Jerry’s sins is over $10 million. For Trump’s sins, it may be America’s destruction.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton