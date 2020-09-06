An insane concept and bad idea
As a veteran, gun owner and concerned citizen, I am totally amazed that gun owners, legal or not, are allowed to carry “long guns” to public events. This is an insane concept and makes those who do not own firearms feel unsafe.
Recent riots and protests from both sides have shown that it is a bad idea. If you really care about the first responders, then end that privilege. If you really care about innocent citizens, then end that privilege.
There is nothing in the Second Amendment that says you can walk around with a weapon in public.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
Examining my guilt
I had a recent conversation with someone about race relations in our country. It was civil and respectful. He asked me, “Why do you feel guilty for things that happened so many years ago?” I was surprised by the question not because I was unfamiliar with the argument, but because I had no immediate answer.
After a few days of thought, I have the answer, and it can be found in Alabama, on the arch of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Edmund Pettus was many things as a man; one thing for certain, he was a leader of the Alabama Ku Klux Klan. John Lewis was also many things as a man; one thing for certain, he was an iconic civil rights leader who was beaten on the other side of that bridge for peacefully trying to walk to Montgomery.
Do I feel guilty that we find ourselves in a similar situation that Mr. Lewis found himself? That he was not permitted to peacefully protest the injustice of racism and Jim Crow? I do. I make no apology for that.
Our past as a country is now and will remain our present as long as monuments like the Edmund Pettus Bridge continue to stand named after someone who certainly did not believe that All Lives Mattered.
Barry Barnes,
Lantana